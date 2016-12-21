Amazon is debuting its new Bryan Cranston drama, Sneaky Pete, next month.

The crime drama, which is executive produced and stars Cranston, premieres January 13 on the streaming service. Giovani Ribisi stars as Marius, a con artist who assumes the identity of his former cellmate Pete when he's released from prison. After he moves in with Pete's unsuspecting family, he winds up joining the family bail bond business, tracking down criminals worse than he ever was. Cranston plays Vince, a ruthless criminal who will do whatever it takes to get the money Marius owes him.

But Sneaky Pete is far from the only exciting new title hitting Amazon Prime next month. Check out everything else you can soon stream below!

Jan. 1

13 Hours: Secret Soldiers of Benghazi

Across the Universe

Happy Feet

Rent

Hellboy

Radio

Stardust

American History X

Norm of the North

Are We There Yet

Are We Done Yet

Maid in Manhattan

Jan. 3

She's All That

Jan. 9

We're Going on a Bear Hunt Season 1

The Infiltrator

Jan. 13

Sneaky Pete Season 1

Just Add Magic Season 2

Jan. 17

Red Rock Season 2

The A-Word Season 1

Jan. 22

Where to Invade Next

Jan. 23

The Choice

Jan. 26

America Divided Season 1

Jan. 27

Z: The Beginning of Everything Season 1

Dirty Grandpa

Jan. 29

Mercy Street Season 2

Jan. 30

Swiss Army Man