Amazon is debuting its new Bryan Cranston drama, Sneaky Pete, next month.
The crime drama, which is executive produced and stars Cranston, premieres January 13 on the streaming service. Giovani Ribisi stars as Marius, a con artist who assumes the identity of his former cellmate Pete when he's released from prison. After he moves in with Pete's unsuspecting family, he winds up joining the family bail bond business, tracking down criminals worse than he ever was. Cranston plays Vince, a ruthless criminal who will do whatever it takes to get the money Marius owes him.
But Sneaky Pete is far from the only exciting new title hitting Amazon Prime next month. Check out everything else you can soon stream below!
Jan. 1
13 Hours: Secret Soldiers of Benghazi
Across the Universe
Happy Feet
Rent
Hellboy
Radio
Stardust
American History X
Norm of the North
Are We There Yet
Are We Done Yet
Maid in Manhattan
Jan. 3
She's All That
Jan. 9
We're Going on a Bear Hunt Season 1
The Infiltrator
Jan. 13
Sneaky Pete Season 1
Just Add Magic Season 2
Jan. 17
Red Rock Season 2
The A-Word Season 1
Jan. 22
Where to Invade Next
Jan. 23
The Choice
Jan. 26
America Divided Season 1
Jan. 27
Z: The Beginning of Everything Season 1
Dirty Grandpa
Jan. 29
Mercy Street Season 2
Jan. 30
Swiss Army Man