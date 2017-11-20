Now Playing Fuller House Opens Up the Gibbler House After 30 Years

The weather's getting colder, which is a bummer, but the silver lining is that Netflix is giving you a ton of great stuff to watch as you stay inside for all of December.

Get cozy with original series like Season 2 of The Crown (Dec. 8), the second half of Season 3 of Fuller House (Dec. 22) and Season 4 of Peaky Blinders (Dec. 21).

It's also an abnormally strong month for movies, with great ones like Full Metal Jacket (Dec. 1), Nacho Libre (Dec. 1) and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (Dec. 5) joining Netflix originals like the highly anticipated crime fantasy flick Bright (Dec. 22). There's also a German TV import called Dark premiering on Dec. 1, so Netflix is going to have Dark and Bright in the same month.

The full list is below.

Titles marked with * are downloadable.

Dec. 1

8 Mile*

Ace Ventura: Pet Detective*

Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls*

All Hail King Julien: Season 5 (Netflix Original)*

A StoryBots Christmas (Netflix Original)*

August Rush

Chef & My Fridge: 2017*

Dark: Season 1 (Netflix Original)*

Diana: In Her Own Words*

Dreamcatcher

DreamWorks Home: For the Holidays (Netflix Original)*

Easy: Season 2 (Netflix Original)*

Exporting Raymond*

Forbidden Games: The Justin Fashanu Story*

Full Metal Jacket

Hitch*

My Happy Family (Netflix Original)*

Nacho Libre

Sahara*

The Farthest - Voyager in Space*

The Little Rascals*

The Wackness*

The Young Victoria*

Tyson*

V for Vendetta

TURN: Washington's Spies: Season 4

Voyeur (Netflix Original)*

While You Were Sleeping

Dec. 4

When Calls the Heart: Season 4

Dec. 5

Craig Ferguson: Tickle Fight (Netflix Original)*

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2

Dec. 6

Trolls Holiday Special*

Dec. 8

El Camino Christmas (Netflix Original)*

The Crown: Season 2 (Netflix Original)*

Dec. 11

Catwoman

The Magicians: Season 2*

Dec. 12

Disney's The Santa Clause

Disney's The Santa Clause 2

Disney's The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

Judd Apatow: The Return (Netflix Original)*

Dec. 14

41 Dogs in My Home*

A&E: When Patients Attack*

Ainsley Eats the Streets: Season 1*

Halt and Catch Fire: Season 4

Dec. 15

A Five Star Life*

Christmas Inheritance (Netflix Original)*

Discovering Bigfoot*

El Señor de los Cielos: Season 5*

Erased: Season 1 (Netflix Original)*

Freeway: Crack In The System*

Neverlake*

Pottersville*

Reggie Yates Outside Man: Volume 2*

The Haunting of Helena*

The Mafia Kills Only in Summer*

The Ranch: Part 4 (Netflix Original)*

Trollhunters: Part 2 (Netflix Original)*

Ultimate Beastmaster (Netflix Original)*

Wormwood (Netflix Original)*

Dec. 18

Hello, My Twenties!: Season 2 (Netflix Original)*

Dec. 19

Miss Me This Christmas*

Russell Howard: Recalibrate (Netflix Original)*

The Indian Detective: Season 1 (Netflix Original)*

You Can't Fight Christmas*

Dec. 20

La Casa de Papel: Season 1 (Netflix Original)*

Dec. 21

Peaky Blinders: Season 4 (Netflix Original)*

Dec. 22

72 Dangerous Animals: Latin America: Season 1 (Netflix Original)*

Bright (Netflix Original)*

Dope: Season 1 (Netflix Original)*

Fuller House: Season 3, New Episodes (Netflix Original)*

Rosario Tijeras: Season 1*

The Toys That Made Us: Season 1 (Netflix Original)*

Dec. 23

Creep 2*

Myths & Monsters: Season 1

Dec. 25

Cable Girls: Season 2 (Netflix Original)*

Planet Earth II*

Dec. 26

Todd Barry: Spicy Honey (Netflix Original)*

Travelers: Season 2 (Netflix Original)*

All Hail King Julien: New Year's Eve Countdown 2018*

Beat Bugs: New Year's Eve Countdown 2018*

Larva: New Year's Eve Countdown 2018*

Pororo: New Year's Eve Countdown 2018*

Puffin Rock: New Year's Eve Countdown 2018*

Skylanders Academy: New Year's Eve Countdown 2018*

Trollhunters: New Year's Eve Countdown 2018*

True and The Rainbow Kingdom: New Year's Eve Countdown 2018*

Word Party: New Year's Eve Countdown 2018*

Dec. 27

Pusher*

Dec. 29

Bill Nye Saves the World: Season 2: Part 1 (Netflix Original)*

Killer Legends La Mante: Season 1 (Netflix Original)*

Shelter*

The Climb (Netflix Original)

Dec. 31

Dave Chappelle: Equanimity (Netflix Original)*

Fun Mom Dinner*