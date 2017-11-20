Next Up 5 Things to Watch Today – July 11, 2017

It's time to get some last-minute binging in because quite a few of your favorite shows and films are leaving Netflix in December.

The first of the month will see many movies exiting, including Black Snake Moan, Picture Perfect, two Scary Movie sequels and the supernatural classic Practical Magic starring Nicole Kidman and Sandra Bullock. Plus, Disney films Holes and Pirates Of The Caribbean: The Curse Of The Black Pearl, and the Jake Gyllenhaal-fronted Nightcrawler will leave the platform this month.

On the TV side, the first 11 seasons of the FX comedy It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia will be exiting on Dec. 9. Meanwhile, several America's Funniest Home Videos anthologies and all of Dance Academy will disappear from the platform later in the month.

See the full list of what's leaving below.

Dec. 1

All I Want for Christmas

Bedazzled

Black Snake Moan

Compulsion

Cousin Bette

Hoffa

La Viuda Negra: Season 1

Picture Perfect

Practical Magic

Rebelde

Scary Movie 2

Scary Movie 3

Super Size Me

Terriers: Season 1

The Crucible

The Gospel Road: A Story of Jesus

The Man from Snowy River

Touch: Season 2

Toys

Two Girls and a Guy

Waking Life

Young Frankenstein

Yu-Gi-Oh! Bonds Beyond Time

Yu-Gi-Oh! Zexal: Seasons 1-2

Dec. 5

Holes

Dec. 9

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia: Seasons 1-11

Dec. 10

Lucky Number Slevin

Nightcrawler

The Rite

Dec. 11

Dollhouse: Season 2

Dec. 13

The Queen of Versailles

Dec. 15

America's Funniest Home Video Kids: Holidazed

America's Funniest Home Videos Kids: Animals with Attitude: Season 1

America's Funniest Home Videos Kids: It's Tough Being a Kid: Season 1

America's Funniest Home Videos Kids: Playtime Ain't for Wimps: Season 1

America's Funniest Home Videos: New Collection D: Nincompoop Nation

Jeff Dunham: Arguing with Myself

Dec. 19

Dance Academy: Series 1-3

Dec. 20

Che: Parts 1 & 2

Dec. 24

Amores Perros

Dec. 25

Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl