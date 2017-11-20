It's time to get some last-minute binging in because quite a few of your favorite shows and films are leaving Netflix in December.
The first of the month will see many movies exiting, including Black Snake Moan, Picture Perfect, two Scary Movie sequels and the supernatural classic Practical Magic starring Nicole Kidman and Sandra Bullock. Plus, Disney films Holes and Pirates Of The Caribbean: The Curse Of The Black Pearl, and the Jake Gyllenhaal-fronted Nightcrawler will leave the platform this month.
On the TV side, the first 11 seasons of the FX comedy It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia will be exiting on Dec. 9. Meanwhile, several America's Funniest Home Videos anthologies and all of Dance Academy will disappear from the platform later in the month.
See the full list of what's leaving below.
Dec. 1
All I Want for Christmas
Bedazzled
Black Snake Moan
Compulsion
Cousin Bette
Hoffa
La Viuda Negra: Season 1
Picture Perfect
Practical Magic
Rebelde
Scary Movie 2
Scary Movie 3
Super Size Me
Terriers: Season 1
The Crucible
The Gospel Road: A Story of Jesus
The Man from Snowy River
Touch: Season 2
Toys
Two Girls and a Guy
Waking Life
Young Frankenstein
Yu-Gi-Oh! Bonds Beyond Time
Yu-Gi-Oh! Zexal: Seasons 1-2
Dec. 5
Holes
Dec. 9
It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia: Seasons 1-11
Dec. 10
Lucky Number Slevin
Nightcrawler
The Rite
Dec. 11
Dollhouse: Season 2
Dec. 13
The Queen of Versailles
Dec. 15
America's Funniest Home Video Kids: Holidazed
America's Funniest Home Videos Kids: Animals with Attitude: Season 1
America's Funniest Home Videos Kids: It's Tough Being a Kid: Season 1
America's Funniest Home Videos Kids: Playtime Ain't for Wimps: Season 1
America's Funniest Home Videos: New Collection D: Nincompoop Nation
Jeff Dunham: Arguing with Myself
Dec. 19
Dance Academy: Series 1-3
Dec. 20
Che: Parts 1 & 2
Dec. 24
Amores Perros
Dec. 25
Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl