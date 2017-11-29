Planning on staying in for the weekend and not sure what to watch? TV Guide's Editor-in-Chief Mickey O'Connor has a few suggestions. Here's what you should stream this weekend.

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Photo: Amazon

1. The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

From the creative mind of Gilmore Girls' Amy Sherman-Palladino comes a new dramedy about a housewife-turned-standup comedian. When her husband leaves her after admitting to an affair, she gets drunk and heads over to the comedy club he regularly appears at to perform an impromptu bit. The act goes over well and after a night in jail for exposing herself decides to follow her new passion. The series stars House of Cards' Rachel Brosnahan, Alex Borstein and Tony Shalhoub. Stream it on Hulu starting Wednesday, Nov. 29.

Dark Photo: Stefan Erhard/Netflix

2. Dark

This German-language drama follows the disappearance of two kids which exposes the double lives of four families living in their small town. Taking on a supernatural twist, their concept of time is shattered and the question becomes when they were taken, not who took them.

Aubrey Plaza, Easy Photo: Courtesy of Netflix

3. Easy

This anthology comedy centers on the romantic lives of various Chicago residents including a couple who discovers Tinder and decides to spice things up in the bedroom. Season 1 included a number celebrity guest stars including Orlando Bloom, Dave Franco, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Hannibal Buress, Marc Maron and Kiersey Clemons. Season 2, which features Aubrey Plaza and Judy Greer, arrives on Netflix Friday, Dec. 1.

East Los High Photo: Hulu

4. East Los High

Praised for its realistic portrayal of Latino youth culture, this drama centers on a group of teens and the problems they encounter during their last few years of high school in East LA. The show's fourth and final season sees them gearing up for a new journey of self-discovery outside of school. Watch how it all ends starting Friday, Dec. 1 on Hulu.

Voyeur Photo: Cris Moris/Netflix

5. Voyeur

This thrilling documentary follows famed journalist Gay Talese and the complications that arise when he tries to write a piece about a man who purchased a motel and spent decades watching unsuspecting couples have sex. The controversial story raises a number of ethical questions regarding both Talese and his subject. Watch the drama unfold when it arrives Friday, Dec. 1 on Netflix.