Walking Dead superfan Yvette Nicole Brown was kind enough to sit down with TVGuide.com at the Television Critic's Association winter previews in Pasadena this week and talk a little bit about our favorite subject: zombie drama! More specifically, what does she want to see from AMC's hit in the second half of Season 7?

"I want the group to heal and rise up," Brown confided. "I also want Negan to get what he deserves. And I love Jeffrey Dean Morgan, I love him to death, but that Negan's got to go."

Uh, YEAH. Agreed. But who should do the honors?

The Walking Dead : it's time for Rick to meet King Ezekiel

Check out the video to see which character Brown would love to see take Negan out, as well as which couple she's been shipping on the show since Season 2.

The Walking Dead returns Sunday, Feb. 12th at 9/8c on AMC. What do you want to see in Season 7B?