The Walking Dead is back in a month for the second half of Season 7. The first half ended with Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) and his closest associates reuniting at the Hilltop colony after spending most of the season apart.

The second half looks like it's going to pick up right where the first half left off, according to this first look at Season 7B, which comes to us via Insider. Everybody's back together and that's real nice, but it's time to get down to business... And business is fighting back against Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan).

The clip appears to pick up after a meeting with Hilltop leader Gregory (Xander Berkeley) about securing Hilltop's support in the fight against Negan that didn't go very well. Daryl (Norman Reedus) suggests that they won't need Hilltop's material support if they find the right stuff (like a rocket launcher) and can just burn the Sanctuary to the ground. Tara (Alanna Masterson) throws some water on this idea, pointing out that there are workers there who have no choice. "Yeah, well, we gotta win," Daryl growls.

"We need more hands, another group," says Rick. But first they need to get back to Alexandria to prepare in case the Saviors come looking for Daryl the fugitive.

Jesus (Tom Payne), who was made the Alexandrians' world bigger before, says not so fast, because he swiped a long-range walkie-talkie and can listen in on Savior conversations so they'll know if they're coming. Instead of hurrying back to Alexandria, he suggests that it's time for Rick to meet Ezekiel (Khary Payton). King Ezekiel.

"King?" Rick asks incredulously.

Oh, Rick. You're in for a treat.



The Walking Dead returns Sunday, Feb. 12 at 9/8c on AMC.