If you haven't seen last week's episode of The Vampire Diaries, go ahead and click the back now and spare yourself the spoilers because this post is full of 'em.

Seriously, don't say we didn't warn you...

OK, if you've read to this line, you already know about the devastating character death that closed out Friday night's episode. Thanks to the Cade-controlled, humanity-less Stefan Salvatore (Paul Wesley), the new and improved Enzo (Michael Malarkey) is now a goner.

The good news for Enzo/Malarkey fans is that it looks like we're not quite done with him just yet. Malarkey told TV Line that Vampire Diaries fans can expect to see him return for part of the big finale episode, airing Friday, March 10th.

"I've gone in and done a couple bits here and there," he said of the series finale. "It's nice to be able to wrap this thing up the way they've done it, to know this is the end, and to do it justice ... It's nice to come full circle with Julie [Plec] directing the last one, and bringing back some familiar faces. ... I'm sure everyone is saying that it's bittersweet, but it's also just kind of sweet."

As we saw in the tail end of the episode, Bonnie Bennett (Kat Graham) had finally found her happy place in the very literal and figurative senses, since she and Enzo had traded declarations of undying -- pardon the pun -- love for one another and their intentions to live out their days in this blissful romance they'd conjured up between them. BonBon and Enzo might not have been the likeliest coupling to come through Mystic Falls, but then, when has that ever mattered before?

Their eternal togetherness wouldn't last long, though, because not only did Stefan know about Bonnie's secret bed-and-breakfast hideaway locale, but he had one very good (actually very bad, but who's counting) reason to go there. On a mission devised by Cade, Stefan headed upstate to Bonnie and Enzo's pleasure palace to take down the comatose Elena Gilbert (Nina Dobrev) to rid himself of Damon (Ian Somerhalder) once and for all. Ah, the razor thin line between brotherly love and hate ...

Malarkey joins a swelling list of Vampire Diaries vets that'll be gracing our screens for the big finish, including the one and only Nina Dobrev and David Anders as John Gilbert.

So, yeah. R.I.P. Enzo ... for now?

