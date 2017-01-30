Now Playing The Vampire Diaries Stars Look Back on the Show's Most Painful Deaths

Elena (Nina Dobrev) isn't the only Gilbert who might be returning for the Vampire Diaries series finale.

David Anders, who played John Gilbert until he sacrificed his life to save Elena in Season 2, hinted that he was returning to the CW drama in a very ominous tweet on Monday. "I'm headed to ATL on the morrow. Do the math," the iZombie star wrote.

Anders last appeared on Vampire Diaries in Season 5 when Katherine (Dobrev) hallucinated him shortly before she died. But in a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, the actor admitted he was dying to return to TVD before the long-running drama ended in March.

I'm headed to ATL on the morrow.

Do the math. — David Anders (@QuestionAnders) January 30, 2017

"I lobbied [showrunner] Julie [Plec] to bring him back," Anders explained in late 2016. "I was like, 'You don't have to pay me, just let me come back to Atlanta and play with everyone.' She's like, 'Uncle John didn't have any supernatural powers.' I was like, 'He had a ring that brought him back from the dead, that's pretty supernatural!' She was like, 'Yeah but that was just jewelry.' So I gave up on coming back to the show. What do we got, 10 episodes left? Alright, I've got 10 episodes to get John back in the fray."

Anders wouldn't be the first former TVD star to return for the final season. Dobrev will reprise her role as Elena Gilbert in the March 10 series finale and Kayla Ewell (Vicki), (Marguerite MacIntyre (Sheriff Forbes) Jasmine Guy (Grams) and Michael Trevino (Tyler) have all made appearances this season.

TVGuide.com reached out to the CW for confirmation.