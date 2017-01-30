When UnREAL returns for Season 3 later this year, Rachel's (Shiri Appleby) relationship status might go from "single" to "it's complicated."

Last week, we got the first details about some of the two dozen men who will compete for the heart of Serena (Caitlin FitzGerald), the show's first female Suitor. But based on what we've heard, at least one of them will catch Rachel's eye instead.

After two on-set relationships that ended in disaster, we don't blame you for rolling your eyes, but we can tell you that this guy really seems like he could be the man of her dreams.

When the contestant in question gets caught up in Rachel's romantic web, her connection with this man-bun-having, former Peace Corps volunteer is so obvious that even Quinn (Constance Zimmer) can't help but take notice.

