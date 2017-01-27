Next Up The Most Anticipated New Winter Shows

UnREAL, Lifetime's The Bachelor-inspired workplace drama, is taking on The Bachelorette in Season 3.

Last week, Masters of Sex's Caitlin FitzGerald was announced as Serena, the lady suitor whom Rachel (Shiri Appleby) and Quinn (Constance Zimmer) will torment on show-within-the-show Everlasting.

On Friday, Lifetime unveiled 10 of the men who will be competing for Serena's attention, via Entertainment Weekly. They're pretty accurate facsimiles of the types of guys who go on The Bachelorette. Read about them below.

Shiri Appleby and Constance Zimmer, UnREAL

Alexi (Alex Sparrow)

Alexi is a "bad boy of the ballet world," played by a former contestant on Russia's Dancing with the Stars.

August (Adam Demos)

August is a "pro-surfer-meets-humanitarian adventurer." Sounds to me like he's really a "rich kid."

Billy (Tyler Hynes)

Billy is a pro race car driver. Hynes even looks like The Bachelorette's most famous driver, Arie Luyendyk, Jr.

Guy (Terry Chen)

Guy is a "hot, young tattooed chef, who is looking for any way to get ahead." So he's not here to make friends?

Jasper (Bart Edwards)

Jasper is a "charmingly Alpha male" Wall Street banker. Otherwise known as "an enormous d-bag."

Norman (Joe Abraham)

Norman is a jockey. Tradition tells us he won't advance very far, because short guys don't win The Bachelorette, but maybe that's another unspoken Bachelor Nation rule UnREAL will blow up.

Owen (Alex Hernandez)

Owen is a "dashingly handsome firefighter and Army veteran" who's also a single dad. A lot of potential for drama there.



Preston (Cameron Bancroft)

Preston is a Miami real estate broker who's a "silver fox," which is a break from The Bachelorette's tradition of young studs only.

Warren (Marcus Rosner)

Warren is a "down-home rancher with a cowboy attitude," a Bachelorette staple.

Zach (Melvin Gregg)

Gregg is a former Vine star with 2.4 million Instagram followers, so his character, a "charming millennial and major social media influencer," is probably a version of himself.

UnREAL returns later this year.