Showtime has released a new teaser for its revival of David Lynch's Twin Peaks revival -- this time featuring a glimpse at several familiar faces who've greatly changed since the original series ended its two-season run in 1991.

Revisited in the near-silent teaser are Big Ed Hurley (Everett McGill), Carl Rodd (Harry Dean Stanton), Sarah Palmer (Grace Zabriskie), Deputy Andy Brennan (Harry Goaz), Deputy Tommy "Hawk" Hill (Michael Horse), and FBI Special Agent Dale Cooper (Kyle MacLachlan).

It's only six of the 217 people who will appear in the show -- many of whom have no idea what's going on outside of their own lines -- but it's certainly a start.

Welcome back, Special Agent Dale Cooper!

Twin Peaks, Showtime

Unlike previous teasers, which have focused on the forthcoming revival's dreary and mysterious atmosphere and locales, this one features actual human faces from the show, revealing the changes that have taken place to these characters over time. But much like the former glimpses of the series, the teaser leaves us no less confused as to what's going to actually happen in the new installment.

As Hawk says in the single piece of dialogue from the new teaser, "Really?!"

Twin Peaks will return to Showtime for an 18-episode limited series starting with a two-hour premiere on Sunday, May 21 at 9PM ET/PT.

