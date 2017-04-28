Showtime's revival of Twin Peaks isn't going to be an automatic hit. There are all sorts of questions of how the new series will maintain the original's signature atmosphere -- the foggy and lurking Pacific Northwest, the slightly evil atmosphere lurking behind each shot, the weirdness of it all -- and if it doesn't, then we'll just throw the reboot into the nearest dumpster.

But the latest trailer for Twin Peaks makes us believe we'll be keeping this one around. Twin Peaks mastermind David Lynch is all over this new teaser, which says absolutely nothing but so much at the same time. The video checks in with several of the show's iconic landmarks, including the RR Cafe, the Twin Peaks' sheriff's department, and others, backed by a downright eerie score. It feels like Twin Peaks never left, which is a great thing.

We still no very little about the show's return -- and neither do some of the cast members -- other than a lot of people will be in it, including Kyle MacLachlan, Sherilyn Fenn, Madchen Amick, Naomi Watts, Laura Dern and many, many, many more.

Twin Peaks is due to return May 21 on Showtime for an 18-episode limited series.