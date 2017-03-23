Living in the age of Peak TV means the most exciting shows of the year don't just arrive in fall - they can come at any time of the year.

Spring is usually a time that TV fans associate with finales, but some networks are premiering exciting new shows in the days of April showers and May flowers. We took a look through all of new shows heading to your TVs or streaming services in the next months and compiled a list of 10 shows that you definitely need to save some time to watch -- from Starz' epic American Gods to Netflix's Dear White People and 13 Reasons Why.

Mark your calendars folks -- and check out these 10 awesome shows coming your way this Spring.

10. Anne (Netflix)

Anne

Premieres: Friday, May 12

Anne of Green Gables is coming to the small screen, what's not to be excited about? Netflix's adaptation of the beloved children's series stars Amybeth McNulty as the titular orphan, who's sent to live with a pair of elderly siblings (Geraldine James and R.H. Thomson) in 1890. Given that Breaking Bad alum and Emmy Award winner Moira Walley-Beckett is serving as lead writer and showrunner, we expect the series to be much more than a flowery adaptation and delve into issues including feminism, identity issues and bullying.

9. Great News (NBC)

Great News

Premieres: Tuesday, April 25 at 9/8c

Say "Tina Fey" and we want to go to there. Produced by Fey and Robert Carlock, and created by 30 Rock and The Mindy Project writer Tracey Wigfield, Great News is a mix of 30 Rock (naturally) and The Intern, and has all the makings of becoming your new favorite workplace comedy. Katie (Briga Heelan), a producer at an evening news program, gets her world turned upside down when her overbearing mother Carol (Andrea Martin) lands an internship at the station. Wackiness ensues and you'll see Nicole Richie, who plays one of the show-within-the-show's co-anchors, in a completely different way. Trust us, she's the MVP here.

8. Famous in Love (Freeform)

Famous in Love

Premieres: Tuesday, April 18 at 9/8c

No matter how you feel about Bella Thorne, you won't want to miss Famous in Love if you enjoy soapy teen dramas. The Shake It Up alum stars as Paige Townsen, a college student who lands the role of a lifetime in the blockbuster adaptation of a young adult book series. Suddenly, Paige is thrust into the spotlight (and into a complicated love triangle between her hot co-star and her hot roommate) and must navigate the perils of stardom while trying to stay true to herself. Produced by Pretty Little Liars' creator I. Marlene King, Famous in Love is filled with enough unexpected twists, secrets and mysteries to help make it a worthy successor to PLL when the show bows later this year.

7. Class (BBC America)

Class

Premieres: Saturday, April 15 at 10/9c

Doctor Who has had several spin-offs over the course of its very long life, but it's been a while since a new one has come along. This eight-part new drama from YA writer and executive producer Patrick Ness likely won't be as dark as Captain Jack's adventures on Torchwood as it's set in the halls of Coal Hill School. The series follows the adventures of four students who must balance the mundanities of everyday life with the burden of saving the world -- all while the walls of time and space break down and a mysterious force threatens to drag the entire world into Shadow.

6. 13 Reasons Why (Netflix)

13 Reasons Why

Premieres: Friday, March 31

Your first inclination may be to dismiss 13 Reasons Why as another YA series, but stop that right now! An adaptation of Jay Asher's best-selling novel and developed and written for TV by Pulitzer winner Brian Yorkey, 13 Reasons follows the aftermath of a high schooler's suicide, and the mysterious set of audio cassette tapes she leaves behind explaining the reasons -- all of them personally aimed at others -- she took her own life. On the surface, it's an extremely engaging puzzle-box thriller, the solution of which ends in tragedy, but deeper down it's a fascinating and educational look into the psyches of vulnerable high schoolers bombarded by loneliness, peer pressure and bullying. It's also an important look at the effects of suicide on a community, and how death sends individuals coping in their own unique ways. Yorkey sent out a letter to journalists explaining the "unflinching" approach he took with the series, signaling its brutally honest approach to the topic for authenticity. Yes, there will be teenage hookups, jocks and school dances, but they'll be shrouded in the darkness of painful realities that go beyond the screen.

5. Dear White People (Netflix)

Dear White People

Premieres: Friday, April 28

If you haven't heard of Netflix's new series Dear White People, you can get a good idea of the inspiration for it by checking out the comments on the YouTube page of the series' trailer. But if you're scared of (or simply tired of) reading racist tirades from people who hide behind their keyboards, know this: Dear White People is based on the indie film of the same name and satirizes the white establishment as it exists on a college campus. The series is told from the perspective of a handful of black students who attend an Ivy League school and has already drawn hate from the alt-right, which means we're all the more excited to see just what it has in store.

4. Prison Break (Fox)

Prison Break

Premieres: Tuesday, April 4 at 9/8c

You might think No. 4 is a little high for a revival of a series that ended in a straight-to-DVD movie in 2009. But there's one very good reason we're super excited for the Prison Break revival: we want to know how the heck the producers will explain Michael Scofield's (Wentworth Miller) resurrection! When the series wrapped up, Michael apparently died from electrocution when helping Sara (Sarah Wayne Callies) escape, not the brain tumor we all thought. But now he's back, and after getting hints that he is, in fact, alive, Sara, Lincoln (Dominic Purcell), T-Bag (Robert Knepper), Sucre (Amaury Nolasco) and C-Note (Rockmond Dunbar) are pulling off the BIGGEST. PRISON. BREAK. EVER. Also, we just really love Wentworth Miller.

3. American Gods (Starz)

Ian McShane and Ricky Whittle, American Gods

Premieres: Sunday, April 30 at 10/9c

Like The Handmaid's Tale, Starz's adaptation of Neil Gaiman's beloved novel American Gods has never been more politically relevant than right now. The series, which was adapted for television by Bryan Fuller (Hannibal) and Michael Green (Kings), weaves together an immigrant's tale and a battle for cultural preservation via the story of the old gods of biblical and mythological roots preparing to do battle against the new gods of money, technology, and media. The eight-episode first season stars The 100's Ricky Whittle as Shadow Moon, an ex-con who becomes the traveling partner and bodyguard of Ian McShane's (Deadwood) Mr. Wednesday, a con man who is eventually revealed to be Odin. But beyond the series' poignant relevancy in a toxic political climate, we've been waiting with bated breath to see how this particular and distinctive road trip, beloved by so many fans around the world, will be brought to life under Fuller's careful eye. Based on the official trailer released this/last week, this series might just be better than we could have ever imagined.

2. Twin Peaks (Showtime)

Twin Peaks

Premieres: Sunday, May 21 at 9/8c

Twin Peaks ended on one of the most frustrating cliff-hangers of all time, with an evil spirit possessing Agent Dale Cooper's (Kyle MacLachlan) body while his soul was trapped in limbo. The last shot of Cooper's deranged, bloody face was no way to end the series -- and it wasn't supposed to be, since the series was canceled after Season 2. But we're finally (hopefully) going to get an answer, if not a resolution, to one of TV's unsolved mysteries, 25 years later. Or we might have no idea what we're getting. Showtime is giving David Lynch and Mark Frost free reign to do whatever they want, which is what Twin Peaks fans always wanted, even though David Lynch is not known for giving the people what they want. Plus we can't wait to see how they're going to use all 75,000 cast members.

1. The Handmaid's Tale (Hulu)

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale

Premieres: Wednesday, April 26

There has, sadly, never been a better time for an adaptation of Margaret Atwood's dystopian novel, which explores a world in which all fertile American women have been enslaved as broodmares under a newly instated totalitarian theocracy. Mad Men's Elisabeth Moss stars as Offred, a handmaid who must strike a tricky balance between surviving the oppressive regime and not losing any and all hope of getting her life and agency back. The themes The Handmaid's Tale explores might hit a little too close to home for some, but for others, The Handmaid's Tale might be just what they need to help them navigate the tricky political waters of today.

