Mr. Wednesday is recruiting for his war against the new gods. Believe everything when #AmericanGods premieres April 30 on @STARZ. pic.twitter.com/p5JTz8Urkv — American Gods (@AmericanGodsSTZ) March 15, 2017



We can't imagine anyone other than Bryan Fuller bringing the trippy world of Neil Gaiman's American Gods to life. And fortunately, we never have to since Fuller's TV adaptation will premiere on Starz next month.

In a new trailer for the anticipated series, which is about a man (Ricky Whittle) caught between two warring factions of gods, Fuller applies his signature surreal style to the already heightened story, resulting in an absolutely stunning trailer that leaves us salivating for more. The one-minute teaser also gives us our first look at Kristin Chenoweth as Easter, Ian McShane as Mr. Wednesday, Crispin Glover as Mr. World and Orlando Jones as Mr. Nancy.

What the trailer doesn't reveal, however, is a look at Gillian Anderson as Media, which is a crying shame.

American Gods premieres Sunday, April 30 at 9/8c on Starz.