Tom Welling cornered the market on the Man of Steel for 10 years on The WB and The CW before moving on from Smallville to bigger and better things, but part of us will always think of him as Clark Kent.

The CW has recently put its eggs in another Kryptonian basket with Supergirl, and we've seen many actors from former Superman fame come to visit like Dean Cain, Terri Hatcher from Lois & Clark, and even Smallville alum Laura Vandervoort. When TV Guide sat down with Tom Welling at the Television Critics Association summer press tour, we just had to ask if we'd be seeing him hanging with Melissa Benoist on Supergirl.

Supergirl Season 3 Is Getting a Heroes Baddie

"No, and I mean that respectfully," Welling says. "It's a different tone. That show is great; it does really well, but I don't think the character I played exists in that world."

For now, it sounds like we shouldn't get our hopes up for a cameo in the near future, even as a non-Kent character.

You will, however, be able to catch Tom Welling in another DC franchise on Fox, when he makes his entrance to Lucifer as Marcus Pierce, an accomplished police lieutenant who's bound to rub Lucifer (Tom Ellis) the wrong way.

Supergirl returns to The CW on Monday, October 9 at 8/7c.

Tom Welling

(Full disclosure: TV Guide is owned by CBS, one of the CW's parent company.)