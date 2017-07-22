Are you ready for Supergirl to take next season to the edge? Or rather, to the Edge, as Heroes and Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. star Adrian Pasdar is joining the cast for Season 3 -- as just announced at the show's San Diego Comic-Con panel. And not only that: three more folks are rounding out the guest star cast, some with some deep ties to comics continuity.

First up is the aforementioned Pasdar, who will be playing ruthless real estate developer Morgan Edge. Does this put him in direct conflict with Lena Luthor (Katie McGrath), who also has her fingers in a number of financial areas in National City? You bet it does! Also of note, he's most likely taking a similar spot to the one Peter Facinelli's Lex Luthor-esque Maxwell Lord filled in Season 1. Once the show moved from CBS, to The CW, Facinelli moved on to other projects (though the door for his return doesn't seem to be entirely closed).

That said, for every non-metahuman villain, you've got to have one with superpowers. So also joining the cast is Yael Grobglas as Psi, a villain who makes everyone dance Gangnam Style. Just kidding, she has psychic powers. She'll halso ave a surprising impact on Supergirl (Melissa Benoist).

Riverdale Casts Supergirl Alum for Season 2

On the side of good (maybe), and further testing the theory that J'onn J'onnz (David Harewood) is the last martian alive, Carl Lumbly will appear as J'onn's father M'yrnn. Since Supergirl is no stranger to stunt casting -- having previously featured at least one prior Supergirl, a former Wonder Woman, and our second favorite Superman -- DC comics fans may recognize Lumbly as the voice of J'onn from the Justice League animated series.

And rounding out the casting announcements is Emma Tremblay as Ruby, a fan of Supergirl who always ends up in trouble. More importantly though, she's Jacob Tremblay's sister in real life, so fingers crossed she turns out to secretly be a villain named Bad Tooth. This is a Room joke. You guys like Room jokes, right? Cool.

Supergirl returns to The CW on Monday, October 9 at 8/7c.

(Full disclosure: TV Guide is owned by CBS, one of the CW's parent company.)