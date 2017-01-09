Pretty much since the moment BBC's hit mystery series Sherlock teased that Sherlock Holmes (Benedict Cumberbatch) and Mycroft Holmes (Mark Gatiss) might have a brother named Sherrinford, fans have speculated that Tom Hiddleston could play the missing sibling.

Where did the rumor come from? Mostly the internet's intense desire to have their two boyfriends -- and real life friends -- Hiddleston and Cumberbatch pair up together, and where better than in Cumberbatch's signature series? Chances are he wouldn't be showing up in The Night Manager 2: Night Managed, mainly since that isn't a real series; so Sherlock it was.

Stoking the flames, Sherrinford has been mentioned in the currently running, uber-secret fourth season of Sherlock, though fans are split as to whether the name is even a reference to a brother, a sister, or a place. Chances are we'll find out in the season finale on Sunday, January 15 -- but whatever (or whomever) Sherrinford is, it won't be Tom Hiddleston.

Tom Hiddleston takes best actor in a Mini-Series at the Golden Globes

"Why does that keep coming up?" Hiddleston quizzically asked MTV News' reporter Josh Horowitz on the Golden Globes red carpet, before definitively saying of the appearance, "No. Sorry. Sorry."

We're sorry too, because watching Hiddleston go toe to toe with Cumberbatch (not to mention Gatiss) would have been delightful. Still, we can look forward to seeing the two together on screen -- most likely -- in the upcoming Marvel movie Thor: Ragnarok.

Even that meeting is not confirmed, mind you... But it doesn't take a detective to figure it out. Watch the rest of MTV's interview on that, below:

The series 4 finale of Sherlock airs on PBS Sunday, January 15 at 7/6c.