Tom Hiddleston might not be James Bond any time soon, but he is a Golden Globe winner.

The Thor actor took home the trophy for Best Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television at the ceremony on Sunday evening for his turn as spy Jonathan Pine in The Night Manager. This was his first win and nomination for the Golden Globes. His acceptance speech was pretty heavy, but in an admirably socially conscious way as he promised a "quick story" in which he recalled trip to South Sudan. "It's a terrible situation happening for children," he said. "There are far too arms going into South Sudan."

The Night Manager is about arms dealing, he explained; while enjoying a "dirty beer," he and the crew were approached by members of UNICEF and others working to aid and empower the young nation, also dealing with extreme poverty and violence. The workers said that, during the previous month, they'd binged watched the series, and "the idea we could provide some relief for...n people fixing the world where it is immensely broken," makes him proud.

Hiddleston's win meant a loss for People v. OJ's Courtney B. Vance -- who previously beat Hiddleston for the Emmy last year -- and The Night Of's Riz Ahmed (whose profile has risen considerably since his turn in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story), as well as Bryan Cranston for All the Way and Ahmed's Night Of co-star John Turturro.