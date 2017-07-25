Now Playing The Flash Season 4: Barry and Iris Are Not on Good Terms

Team Flash might be a tight-knit group, but there's no denying it has a rotating cast of team members every season. Maybe that's why it's not so shocking that Julian Albert (Tom Felton) will not be returning to The Flash in Season 4.

Entertainment Weekly reports that Felton will not be a series regular this year, which could mean many things but most likely means that Julian will be out of the picture when Season 4 picks up six months later. Reports say the actor has not booked a return as of yet.

Julian was a likable, but not utterly integral character to the storyline in Season 3. His short-lived romance with Caitlin Snow (Danielle Panabaker) was cut short when she turned into Killer Frost, and as the season pivoted to focus on Barry's (Grant Gustin) struggle against his future self, Savitar, Julian faded to the background even more.

We're crossing our fingers for one or two more episodes with Julian to properly bid adieu to Tom Felton, but our hopes are not high.

The Flash returns Tuesday, Oct. 10 at 8/7c on the CW.