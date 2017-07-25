The Flash's resident tech genius Cisco (Carlos Valdes) has not had it easy when it comes to love. In just three seasons, he's fallen for a villain, a legend, and a bounty hunter, all of whom have popped in and out of the show. Mercifully, it sounds like Season 4 might break Cisco's losing streak.

"His most recent tastes point to Gypsy (Jessica Camacho), whom he's been in a relationship with, and at the beginning of Season 4 is actually still in a relationship with," Valdes told TV Guide. "So I think fans can expect that relationship to definitely go to the next level, for sure."

Given the six-month time jump we'll see when Season 4 premieres, it's safe to say that these two will be in a solid place -- at least more solid than when she was jumping between dimensions and worlds.

Honestly though, it's hard not to be paranoid that this relationship will go horribly awry. Valdes' stipulation that they're in a relationship "at the beginning of Season 4" makes us wonder whether or not they'll maintain that relationship further into the season.

One can only hope that with so many relationships in jeopardy this year, Barry (Grant Gustin) and Iris (Candice Patton) being chief among them, The Flash will go easy on poor 'shippers and just let Cisco and Gypsy enjoy some much deserved happiness for a while.

The Flash returns Tuesday, Oct. 10 at 8/7c on the CW.

