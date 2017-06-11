The question that's been looming over This Is Us since the very first episode -- that is, how Jack Pearson (Milo Ventimiglia) died and thus left his family in emotional tatters -- was maddeningly left open by the entire inaugural season of the hit NBC drama. The last few episodes offered a red herring in the form of Jack drinking and driving out to see his wife Rebecca (Mandy Moore) during a road performance with her band, but both made it home safely from the show after all, thusly eliminating that theory from the books.

According to Mandy Moore the second season premiere might just offer a real clue of substance as to how her on-screen husband meets his untimely end.

Appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live Friday night, she said, "The very first episode will offer a huge piece of the puzzle to the question that everyone wants to know, which is how Milo Ventimiglia's character Jack, the sort of patriarch of the family, passed away. So, you will have a big piece of the puzzle resolved."

Moore didn't specify whether, as some of us think, his astrological sign has any bearing on the bitter end ahead or not, but we do know that the second season will finally shed light on how the Pearson pop will leave his family, once and for all. But we'd be remiss not to point out that what Moore has promised is that just a piece of that puzzle -- albeit, a seemingly significant one -- will be revealed in the premiere, which means we can probably count on the delicate details being dragged out throughout the entire sophomore season, if not longer, for the sake of keeping the series at peak drama potential.

This Is Us returns in the fall, and will air Thursdays at 9/8c on NBC.