NBC is going all-in on its breakout hit This Is Us for the family drama's second season.

In addition to This Is Us landing the coveted post-Super Bowl slot for 2018, the biggest indicator of the network's confidence is the show's move from Tuesday nights to Thursdays at 9/8c, pitting it up against ABC's formidable #TGIT Shondaland block in an attempt to resurrect "Must-See TV." This Is Us will air at the same time as ABC's Scandal, which is entering its final season. It's a bold move by NBC, but likely one that will pay off, since the sun is setting on Scandal while This Is Us is just at the start of what could be a very successful, and lengthy, series run.

So now the biggest question is, will This Is Us be able to avoid a sophomore slump? Here's everything we know so far about Season 2:

Kate is going to explore a music career. The Season 1 finale ended with Kate (Chrissy Metz) deciding to pursue her dream of becoming a professional musician. How will that work out for her? We anticipate that, as with everything else in Kate's life, it won't go smoothly.

We need to know more about Kevin and Sophie. It looks like Kevin (Justin Hartley) and his ex-wife Sophie (Alexandra Breckenridge) are back on, but we want to find out how they got together in the first place - and more importantly, why and how their relationship ended. Hopefully Season 2 will shed some light on the situation so that we can figure out whether we're rooting for these two or not.

There might be a Christmas episode. NBC Entertainment chairman Bob Greenblatt told reporters that, in addition to the post-Super Bowl episode, another potential tentpole of Season 2 will be a Very Special Christmas Episode. PSA: Those travel packs of Kleenex make for great stocking stuffers.

There's a new member of the Pearson family. Randall (Sterling K. Brown) and Beth (Susan Kelechi Watson) will continue to explore adoption, Watson tells TVGuide.com. If they adopt a baby boy, perhaps they can name him William?

William's back! Speaking of William (Ron Cephas Jones), Randall's biological father is gone but not forgotten. Jones has confirmed that he'll continue to appear in Season 2, in flashbacks that will answer some of the questions fans still have about William's life and fill in some of the gaps about his history before Randall came (back) into his life. That includes "how his relationship started with Jesse [and] some of the musicianship that went on early in his life," Jones tells TVGuide.com

More Beth! Kalechi-Watson has made it no secret that she would like the show to introduce some of Beth's relatives. Will Randall's in-laws come for a visit in Season 2? Odds are pretty good. Also, it's about time we found out what Beth does for a living -- and Kalechi-Watson tells us we can expect that as well.

Will we finally learn how Jack died? Yes! Though we saw Jack's (Milo Ventimiglia) funeral in Season 1, Brown has confirmed that in Season 2, we'll definitely find out the details about the Pearson patriarch's death.

This Is Us returns in the fall, and will air Thursdays at 9/8c on NBC.