The Pearsons are coming back!

NBC released a first look at Season 2 of This Is Us on Friday, which has the cast reminiscing on their acclaimed Season 1 and looking ahead to this fall's new episode.

So what exactly is new with broadcast cable's favorite family? Mandy Moore reveals that the season premiere will pick up the morning after Rebecca (Moore) and Jack's (Milo Ventimiglia) big fight. She's the one that will have to explain to the Big Three why she's not on tour and why their dad isn't the one in the driver's seat. There also appears to be a big family sit down where the parental units explain to their teenage children that they are separated. We can already tell you'll need tissues for that scene.

Get ready for three minutes of pure Pearson joy.



Here's your first look at Season 2 of #ThisIsUs. pic.twitter.com/sFaMlPvGeb — This Is Us (@NBCThisisUs) September 15, 2017

In the present day storyline, it seems like Beth (Susan Kelechi Watson) is having an even harder time with Randall's (Sterling K. Brown) adoption plan than we imagined. A brief clip shows her storming away from her husband with bag in hand. Honestly, we're not sure we're up for our second favorite couple on the show to be having problems at the same time as Jack and Rebecca.

Milo Ventimiglia Gave the This Is Us Cast and Crew the Sweetest Season 2 Gifts

There is some small comfort that William (Ron Cephas Jones) will definitely be making an appearance early on in the sophomore season. The first look reveals him having a heart to heart with Randall, though we're not sure if it's Randall imagining his father there or if it's a flashback to a conversation they had before William passed.

On the lighter side, Kevin (Justin Hartley) is back in LA and thus inconveniently in the middle of Kate (Chrissy Metz) and Toby's (Chris Sullivan) alone time. Will Toby ever be able to rid Kate of her dependent twin? We'll find out soon enough.

This Is Us Season 2 premieres Tuesday, Sept. 26 at 9/8c on NBC.