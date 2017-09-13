You know how they say art imitates life? We're honestly not sure if the art of This Is Us is imitating Milo Ventimiglia's life or if it's the other way around, but basically, he's a real life Jack Pearson.

As a welcome back gift for Season 2, Ventimiglia had trucker hats with the Jack's Big Three Homes logo on them made for everyone on the cast and crew. He's like the dorky dad who makes family T-shirts with everyone's names emblazoned on the back before packing everyone into the minivan for a family reunion, because he wants to make everyone feel welcome.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Ventimiglia explained that as No. 1 on the call sheet (a pretty important distinction on any set) it's very important for him to set the tone of the show for everyone on the cast and crew.

"I study the call sheets so that I know everyone's name," he says. For reference, on any given day a call sheet for a popular TV show can have dozens of names on it when you factor in the crew. Ventimiglia is at the top because he's considered the lead of the show, and in a way a leader in the cast and crew. Him going the extra mile to know everyone's name creates a family environment on the set -- and cements that he's the perfect Jack Pearson.

