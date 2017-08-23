We're a month away from new episodes of This Is Us and the NBC drama is already serving up your first cry.

Ahead of the Season 2 premiere, the series dropped a tearjerker of a clip that explains how Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) and Rebecca (Mandy Moore) came to adopt Randall (Sterling K. Brown). We already know that Randall and his wife Beth (Susan Kelechi Watson) attempting to adopt a child will be a major part of the new season. However, it looks like they'll also have a disagreement during the process, forcing him to turn to dear old mom for some much-needed advice.

The preview reveals that while Jack was immediately on board, it took some prodding to get Rebecca to agree to take Randall home. "I was tired and I was grieving [the loss of their third child] and he just kept pushing me," she says in the video. "He was so determined that you were meant to be ours."

Obviously, Jack made the right call. "He pushed a stranger on me and that stranger became my child and that child became my life. He became you," she added. Is someone chopping onions? Why is it suddenly raining in my eyelids?

This Is Us: Randall's Adoption Plans Won't Go as Smoothly as He Hopes

Better stock up on those tissues. This Is Us returns for its second season Tuesday, Sept. 26 at 9/8c on NBC.