There might be a new kid on This Is Us, but it won't be an easy addition.

Randall (Sterling K. Brown) ended Season 1 by telling his wife Beth (Susan Kelechi Watson) that he wants to adopt a child and viewers are anxiously awaiting her response to that truth bomb. According to Brown, it's not going to be a smooth operation for the couple as Beth doesn't see the idea as nostalgically as Randall does.

"The adoption storyline is big and the way that we go about it transforms from Randall's original perception of how he thinks it should be," Brown told People's Jess Cagle. "So Beth and Randall come up with a compromise together for what works for them as a couple, similar to how Rebecca and Jack did -- but it looks a little bit different."

To help with the transition, Randall turns to his mother, Rebecca (Mandy Moore) to walk him through how she and Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) came to the decision to adopt Randall. That culminates in a scene where Rebecca says it took a lot of pushing from Jack to get her on board with the adoption, but in a marriage sometimes that's what it takes. Randall knows in this case he has to be the pusher, but it won't work out the same way for him and Beth as it did for his adoptive parents.

Can they get over the hurdle?

This Is Us returns for its second season Tuesday, Sept. 26 at 9/8c on NBC.