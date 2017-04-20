Now Playing Ron Howard Would Love to Return to This Is Us

Ron Howard caused quite a stir for Kevin (Justin Hartley) in the final episodes of This Is Us' first season.

The esteemed Hollywood director caught Kevin's play while visiting New York and enjoyed the floundering actor's performance so much that he offered Kevin a role in his next movie. The eldest Pearson triplet jumped at the chance, leaving his fledgling relationship with Sophie (Alexandra Breckenridge) up in the air.

This movie has the potential to be a huge part of Kevin's storyline in Season 2, so when TVGuide.com caught up with Howard at the red carpet for Nat Geo's Genius Thursday, we couldn't pass up a chance to find out if viewers will see him return to the NBC drama. It turns out that the director is good friends with This Is Us creator Dan Fogelman, which is how his cameo came around in the first place. He said his family loves the show, so he'd like to return even if he hasn't gotten the call yet.

The only catch? Howard isn't a fan of playing himself in such a dramatic capacity. He's done it for more comedic roles like Arrested Development and The Simpsons, but it's a bit different when he has to keep things serious.

Do you want to see Ron Howard return to This Is Us or are you secretly hoping the movie flops?

This Is Us returns this fall on NBC.

Additional reporting by Shaunna Murphy.