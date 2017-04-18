Chrissy Metz has a few inspiring words for her younger self. The This Is Us star, who has been very vocal about her relationship with her weight, wrote a letter to her younger self as part of People's World's Most Beautiful issue, in which the actress told herself to "stop comparing yourself to anyone or anything."

"You are just as important and beautiful as Amy, the most gorgeous cheerleader in your entire school, even if your hair isn't the perfect natural shade of honey blonde or because your clothes aren't from Guess or that your curves look VERY different from hers," Metz, 36, explained to her teenage self. "Contrary to the bill of goods you've been sold, life is not a competition. Stop comparing yourself to anyone or anything."

Metz emphasized how "we are all on our own journey and YOU are the driver," adding that you should allow everything you experience -- good or bad -- to "open your mind, but never close your heart."

Metz's This Is Us co-stars Mandy Moore and Susan Kelechi Watson also penned letters to their younger selves for People (although at this time, Watson's has yet to be published online). Moore, who was already famous when she was a teenager, warned her younger self: "Don't become an old woman too soon!"

"When you're older, you might not be interested in going out or exploring the nightlife but you should!" Moore wrote. "Be more spontaneous. Say yes when people ask you out to dinner. Go on more trips. Don't worry about the future -- Mom and Dad will support you through every twist and turn life takes."



This Is Us returns for its second season in the fall.