Are you ready to cry again?

This Is Us is returning for its sophomore season on Tuesday, Sept. 26 at 9/8c on NBC. The second season will pick up almost immediately after the season finale when Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) left to stay with Miguel (Jon Huertas) after his gigantic fight with Rebecca (Mandy Moore) the night before.

If you can't watch the premiere episode live, don't worry. It'll be available on the NBC app, YouTube, Hulu. Amazon Video, iTunes, Vudu and Google Play. So many platforms, so many ways to cry.

This Is Us First Look Reveals Where Season 2 Picks Up

The first episode will explore how TV's new favorite couple navigate explaining to their teenage children why they are separating. In the present day storyline, Randall (Sterling K. Brown) is struggling to get Beth (Susan Kelechi Watson) on board with the idea of adopting a child. Kevin (Justin Hartley) struggles between moving to the next level of his career and maintaining his relationship with Sophie (Alexandra Breckenridge). Meanwhile, Kate (Chrissy Metz) is taking the first steps in beginning a singing career as she and Toby (Chris Sullivan) adjust to living together.

This season will also give us the answers we've been craving about how Jack dies and will also feature a top of the line cameo from Sylvester Stallone early on. We'll also get to see new time periods with the Big Three -- including a jump to the future.

Get ready for the emotional rollercoaster.