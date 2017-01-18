Next Up The Most Anticipated New Winter Shows

Katie Couric will make a cameo as herself on This Is Us before the end of Season 1, creator Dan Fogelman told reporters at the Television Critics Association winter previews in Pasadena, Calif., Wednesday.

In her appearance, the former Today host will interview Kevin (Justin Hartley). In addition, Brian Tyree Henry, who stars in FX's Golden-Globe wining comedy Atlanta, will also appear in an episode.

"He plays a friend from William's (Ron Cephas Jones) past is all I can say," Fogleman said. "In both flashback and present day." Could Randall (Sterling K. Brown) perhaps have a brother? Whatever the relationship he has with Randall's dad William, it's enough to make Brown happy: he shared his enthusiasm over the guest appearance on Twitter.

Stoked to have the amazing Brian Tyree Henry on #ThisIsUs with me. Who's ready for an @AtlantaFX / @NBCThisisUs crossover? pic.twitter.com/TbyZFAvt04 — Sterling K Brown (@sterlingkb1) January 18, 2017

This Is Us airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on NBC. The season finale airs March 7.