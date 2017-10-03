The Pearsons are taking a reprieve from breaking your heart and have opted for a rousing game of "Never Have I Ever" instead.

Milo Ventimiglia, Mandy Moore and Sterling K. Brown, who star in the hit NBC drama This Is Us, gathered to play the fun game as part of Ellen's Show Me More Show, a YouTube series which serves up original celebrity interviews, zany skits and musical performances.

In the lighthearted segment, Moore -- who began her career as a pop music star before shifting toward acting -- admitted she has never jammed out to her own songs, much to the surprise of her co-stars.

Brown also divulged some personal information, coming clean about having a sex dream about a co-star. "I'm sure I have," he said. He did, however, refuse to say whether or not he meant it was someone from This Is Us. "That would be so weird," Moore said of the possibility.

This Is Us Exclusive: Randall Is Stalling His Foster Parent Paperwork

While it's all fun and games here, there's plenty of drama ahead on their series. The show just revealed how Jack might have died during a heartbreaking flashback. Meanwhile, in the present, Randall is quickly learning that adopting a child is easier said than done.

This Is Us airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on NBC.