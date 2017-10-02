Are Randall and Beth's imperfectly perfect plans to adopt hitting a speed bump on This Is Us?

In TV Guide's exclusive clip from Tuesday's episode, "A Manny Splendored Thing," the Pearsons are heading to L.A. for a very special taping of The Manny -- but Beth (Susan Kelechi Watson) wants Randall (Sterling K. Brown) to know why he hasn't filled out his paperwork for the social worker, so they can get a jump on finding a foster child.

First of all, it's weird that Randall doesn't have something filled out for a deadline because he's a perfectionist, and missing deadlines isn't really his thing. Secondly, he's got some concerns about the questions they are asking on the form. "Do you feel sexually satisfied by your partner?" He makes a joke and Beth makes a funnier one, but is there more to the story of this form than Randall is letting on?

It looks like it's going to take a plane trip to La La Land to find out.

