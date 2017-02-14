Now Playing This Is Us Cast Shares Photos From Final Days of Filming Season 1

That's a wrap on This Is Us Season 1, and since we've been trained like Pavlov's dog to respond to any news regarding this show with tears, it's time to get emotional.

Milo Ventimiglia hopped on Twitter early Tuesday morning with the slate from the last scene and last shot to be filmed on Season 1 of the NBC drama. He posted a quick video of the announcement, sporting a freshly shaven face and floppy hair -- clueing us in that the final episode might showcase a pre-Rebecca (Mandy Moore) Jack.

Season 1 wrapped #ThisIsUs. Can't wait for y'all to see what we have at the end here. MV pic.twitter.com/Q8dBTzgiKv — Milo Ventimiglia (@MiloVentimiglia) February 14, 2017

Series creator Dan Fogelman also chimed in to congratulate the cast and crew on completing a great Season 1 (and told fans to emotionally buckle up for the last four episodes).

This Is Us finale pushed back a week for Trump speech

That's a wrap on season 1! Thank you to our special cast and crew. Can't wait to watch you all make drunken mistakes at wrap party #ThisIsUs — Dan Fogelman (@Dan_Fogelman) February 14, 2017

Last 4 episodes are very special. I'm not a cryer but tonight is 1st episode I openly wept in edit bay. And next week? Oh god. #ThisIsUs — Dan Fogelman (@Dan_Fogelman) February 14, 2017

It may be the end of Season 1 for the cast and crew, but as Fogelman says, there are still four more episodes left this season. Also, the show has already been renewed for two more seasons, meaning there's still plenty of Pearson family drama for us to enjoy (and cry over). Check out our video at the top for the rest of the cast's reaction to wrapping their first season.

This Is Us airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on NBC.