Donald Trump has ruffled a lot of feathers since swearing in as President of the United States last month, but now he's planning to annoy one of the most passionate groups on the internet -- This Is Us fans.

NBC announced on Wednesday that due to the president talking to a joint session of Congress on Feb. 28, This Is Us will be pre-empted and forced to move their last two episodes down a week. The show was originally slated to conclude on March 7, but due to the Trump programming the penultimate episode will air that week and the final episode of Season 1 will air on March 14. The show will remain at 9/8c.

This Is Us isn't the only NBC show getting the boot to accommodate Trump's speech. The premiere of John Lithgow's new comedy, Trial & Error, is also getting pushed a week to March 14 after the This Is Us finale. A new episode of Chicago Justice will air after the This Is Us penultimate episode.

The NBC drama will air at its normal time next week though, as Kevin (Justin Hartley) prepares for the premiere of his play, Randall (Sterling K. Brown) struggles with both personal and professional pressure and Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) and Rebecca (Mandy Moore) don't have the Valentine's Day they were hoping for.

This Is Us continues Tuesdays at 9/8c on NBC.