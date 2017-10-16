Welcome to Mega Buzz, your go-to place for the latest and greatest spoilers on your favorite TV shows. We know you have questions, and we have answers! If you're craving scoop on something in particular, e-mail us your question at mega_scoop@tvguide.com or drop us a line at Twitter.com/TVGuide. You can also catch up on all the latest Mega Buzz right here!

The X-Files' upcoming season may finally see Mulder (David Duchovny) and Scully (Gillian Anderson) reconnect with their long-lost son William. But will this family reunion lead to a romantic reunion between the beloved believer and skeptic? It's not out of the question.

Anderson tells TV Guide that the search for William will bring Mulder and Scully "closer together," although she acknowledges that Scully is much more passionate about finding him. But while Mulder isn't as invested in finding his son, he remains devoted to being a much-needed support system for Scully throughout this trying mission.

Will all this be enough to re-spark the romance between the pair? We sure hope so, seeing as Anderson has stated this will likely be her final turn as Dana Scully. And can you really imagine The X-Files ending without them getting back together? No, us neither.

The X-Files returns to Fox in 2018.