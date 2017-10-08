Fans of The X-Files should prepare themselves for the end of Agent Dana Scully (Gillian Anderson)'s tenure.

Although the show's 10th season revival brought Scully and Fox Mulder (David Duchovny) back together again after nearly a decade and a half, it looks like her second run on the series won't be as long-lived as the first.

In preparation for the forthcoming eleventh season, the cast descended on New York Comic-Con Sunday to deliver a first-glimpse at what's to come, and Anderson revealed to press (via ScreenRant) that she plans to walk away from the series after this year.

"I think this will be it for me," she explained when asked whether she would continue on for a 12th season or beyond. Anderson added that the reason she agreed to come back for the 10th season after so much time away from the show was that she "felt like it wasn't over. It didn't feel like we necessarily [delivered] everything the fans were expecting of us last time, and so it was that."

During the cast panel for the series, Anderson added that returning for an eleventh season wasn't already what she had intended. "I thought I was done [after Season 10]," Anderson said. The star added that while she wasn't surprised by getting the call asking her to return for Season 11, she was "surprised at [her] answer" -- which, obviously, was yes.

The X-files' eleventh season will premiere in January 2018 on Fox.