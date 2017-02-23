This Sunday's episode of The Walking Dead, "Hostiles and Calamities," is going to focus on Eugene (Josh McDermitt) and Dwight (Austin Amelio) in the Sanctuary, the capital of the Saviors' empire. Eugene and Dwight are on parallel, opposite tracks -- Eugene is just arriving at the Sanctuary, while Dwight is (probably) trying to leave.

Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) took Eugene captive in the midseason finale after learning that the self-taught scientist made the bullet that Rosita (Christian Serratos) fired into Lucille. Eugene was terrified when he took responsibility, but it was brave of him to even do it, and it showed how far he's come as a survivor from the coward we met in Season 4.

Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Josh McDermitt, The Walking Dead

Eugene proved his mettle the time he bit Dwight's junk to save Abraham (Michael Cudlitz), and has continued to grow as a courageous fighter in addition to his established value as an engineer after his friend's death. But this could be a setback. In the Sanctuary, he's alone and friendless. He may backslide and make some cowardly compromises to survive.

Dwight, on the other hand, might be looking for a way out, like he was when he met Daryl (Norman Reedus) early in Season 6. Back then, he and his wife Sherry (Christine Evangelista) and Sherry's sister Tina (Liz E. Morgan) were in flight from the Sanctuary. They went back after Tina's death, compromising their freedom for safety. Sherry, unhappily, became one of Negan's wives, while Dwight became one of Negan's top producers after being punished with a hot iron to his face.

Dwight lost his soul and his conscience when he went back, or at least tamped it down so he could survive. But it seems like all the horrible stuff he has to do for Negan may be getting to him again, and he may have had something to do with Daryl's escape. Or even more likely, Sherry had something to do with Daryl's escape, which means Sherry's in a dangerous position at the Sanctuary. Dwight will have to decide if his loyalty is to Negan or Sherry.

Oh, and there's a Dr. Carson in both the Sanctuary and the Hilltop. One's a creepy physician, the other's a kindly obstetrician. Coincidence? Not likely. Family is going to complicate the working relationship between the Sanctuary and Hilltop.

