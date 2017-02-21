On Sunday's episode of The Walking Dead, "New Best Friends," Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus) and Carol Peletier (Melissa McBride) had an emotional reunion. The besties had been separated since Carol fled Alexandria near the end of Season 6, and their reunion more than halfway through Season 7 was extra tearjerky because they weren't sure they'd ever see each other again.

But it wasn't that special, because it's their third such reunion over the course of the show.

Melissa McBride and Norman Reedus, The Walking Dead

There are three constants on The Walking Dead: death, conversations about what they have to do to survive, and big tearful scenes when characters come back together after separations. There's a good reason for these reunions -- the threat of death is ever-present and every time a loved one comes home safe is a miracle -- but it happens a lot.

TVGuide.com has compiled those reunions. Get your bloody, filth-caked handkerchief ready, because you're about to relive some tearjerking moments.

