"Time for After," the penultimate episode of Season 8A of The Walking Dead, ended with Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) realizing that his best-laid plans had fallen apart after some of his people went rogue. So going into the finale, he'll have two fights on his hands — one with Daryl (Norman Reedus), Tara (Alanna Masterson) and Morgan (Lennie James), and one with Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan).

Rick managed to convince Jadis (Pollyanna McIntosh) and the Heapsters to triple-cross Negan and join him in the fight against the Saviors, but as he led them to the Sanctuary to prepare for the final Voltron formation with Alexandria, the Hilltop and the Kingdom (or K.A.H. as Eugene calls the alliance), he realized that somebody had crashed a dump truck into the Sanctuary and allowed the horde of walkers outside to flood in. This is going to lead to mass casualties of innocent workers, which is exactly what Rick didn't want.

Rick and Daryl had already come to blows over Daryl's impatience with Rick's plan, but Rick perhaps wasn't expecting Daryl to actually follow through on his claim that they could end the war that night.

The question now — beyond who will survive the battle — is what Rick will do about Daryl, Tara and Morgan's insubordination. When Carol (Melissa McBride) went against him and killed some flu-stricken survivors back in Season 4, Rick banished her. Does the same fate await Rick's two oldest friends? Is Morgan getting banished going to set up his transition to Fear the Walking Dead?

