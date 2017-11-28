On Sunday's The Walking Dead, Daryl (Norman Reedus) and Tara (Alanna Masterson) devised a plan to end the war with the Saviors quickly and kill Dwight (Austin Amelio), the Savior who wronged them both, in the process.

Dwight hasn't received comeuppance for killing Tara's girlfriend Denise (Merritt Wever) and torturing Daryl, so he's due for some punishment. The thing is, Dwight is working as a double agent for Alexandria, so if Daryl and Tara's assault doesn't work but Dwight still dies, actually bringing the Saviors down would become a lot harder. There are pros and cons to killing Dwight, but they're mostly cons at this point.

After the episode aired, TV Guide took a poll to see whether you think Tara and Daryl's plan is a good idea, and you overwhelmingly do not! 78 percent of poll respondents think Tara and Daryl should wait to get revenge on Dwight and that this plan will likely lead to Tara, Daryl and/or their accomplices, Michonne (Danai Gurira) and Rosita (Christian Serratos), getting captured or killed.

The Walking Dead Is Recycling a Troubling Amount of Storylines

It's like Tara and Daryl have already forgotten what happened the last time two Alexandrians tried to attack the Sanctuary on their own, which is crazy, because in the show's timeline Sasha (Sonequa Martin-Green) only died a few days ago. Sasha's partner-in-crime Rosita is even with Tara and Daryl right now, and she's sanctioning their buffoonery. It's like the war has scrambled their brains!

We'll see how their plan goes in the next episode, but things aren't looking good. Hopefully Tara and Daryl are thwarted before they do too much damage to themselves and their community.

The Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9/8c on AMC.