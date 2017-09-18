Effective immediately, The View will be down a panelist. Jedediah Bila is officially leaving the show and Monday's episode will be her last. ABC is wasting no time finding a sub. Former Fox News personality Meghan McCain is already rumored to be her replacement.

Bila addressed her exit in a heartfelt speech on air. "I wanna thank these ladies," she said, according to UPROXX. "What you don't know about us is, these ladies, we're really friends. Sunny's texts, Whoopi, you're my inspiration, Joy, when I need comedic relief, this is where I go, so we're gonna be friends no matter what."

After thanking the others for "putting up with her" eccentricity, she turned her attention to the people who tuned in every week. "I want to thank the viewers, even the ones who write me hate tweets, this is what I'm here for, I'm here to shake things up," she added.

TV Guide obtained a note that executive producers sent out to The View staffers on Monday morning regarding Bila's exit.

Team -

As some of you heard this morning at our meeting, we have some bittersweet news to share. Jed is leaving our show, and today is her last day. She has new opportunities on the horizon, including her new book.

She's been a spirited voice at the table over the past year, asking smart questions and challenging us all to think.

We want to thank Jed very much for all of her contributions and wish her great success with the next step in her career.

She will always be part of The View family, and we'll welcome her back to talk about her new projects.

Please join us in thanking Jed for her hard work, her dedication and her voice at the table.

Hilary, Candi, and Brian

Though Balin is leaving, it looks like Meghan McCain -- who recently stepped down from her post at Fox News -- is in talks to join. A source confirms that the show, which has been looking for conservative voices since Candace Cameron Bure's departure last year, has a shortlist of who they'd like to fill and that her name is very likely in the mix. "I wouldn't be surprised if Megan McCain is on it," the source told TV Guide.

Bila joined The View in 2016 for Season 20, along with Sara Haines and Sunny Hostin, while Raven-Symoné and Bure departed.

The View airs weekdays at 11/10c on ABC.