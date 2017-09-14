In honor of Sister Act's 25th anniversary, The View held an epic, musical reunion of the film's stars -- including The View's co-host Whoopi Goldberg, naturally!

Cast members Goldberg, Kathy Najimy and Wendy Makkena reunited with music supervisor Marc Shaiman to discuss their experiences filming the beloved comedy. And though Mother Superior herself, Dame Maggie Smith, was unable to attend in person, she did send a sweet video message to her former co-stars.

Goldberg also received a surprise visit from Harvey Keitel, who played her character Deloris' boyfriend Vince. Paying homage to a memorable scene in the film where Vince gives Deloris his wife's purple fur coat, Keitel gifted The View co-host with her own replica jacket, only this one came with an added twist: the words "Whoopi. Love, Harvey" stitched into the coat's side.

But while the stars' stories from the set were well and sweet, the best part of The View's Sister Act reunion is obviously when it gathered the cast -- including Beth Fowler, Sherri Izzard, Darlene Koldenhoven, Andrea Robinson and Prudence Holmes -- to perform one of the movie's most memorable numbers, "I Will Follow Him."

And if you're wondering what else the Sister Act cast has been up to recently, Fowler literally got back in the habit for her starring role in Orange Is the New Black, Najimy has recurring roles in both Veep and Younger, Makkena has made appearances on NCIS and Rizzoli & Isles in recent years. So if you're missing the stars of Sister Act, all you have to do is turn on your TV!