

The Vampire Dairies creator and executive producer Julie Plec decided that we all needed to cry a little today, so she decided to release an extended scene from the series finale. More precisely, the extended scene of Stefan Salvatore's (Paul Wesley) funeral.

Stefan died a heroic death in the final moments of the series finale, later reuniting in the afterlife with his big brother in a flash-forward of sorts.

The Vampire DiariesReleases Deleted Steroline Finale Scene

In this extended scene, the residents of Mystic Falls can be seen laying their own little tokens on Stefan's grave, each with symbolism of its own. Bonnie (Kat Graham) places a rose, Matt (Zach Roerig) puts down an old leather bracelet, Caroline (Candice King) puts down the snow globe Stefan gave to her in a gift exchange, and Damon (Ian Somerhalder), of course, puts down the daylight ring he no longer needs.

Most notably, Elena (Nina Dobrev) leaves the necklace Stefan gave her back in Season 1 as a tribute to his memory. In later seasons, this necklace became more of a symbol of Damon and Elena's relationship -- or rather, a reminder for Damon of the person Elena hoped he would be in her absence -- but longtime fans will always kind of consider it a symbol of Elena and Stefan's love.

There you go Stelena fans, one last treat for you guys at the end of the line.