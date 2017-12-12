There's a new medical drama in town and things are already getting hot and heavy on The Resident!

TV Guide has obtained an exclusive look at the show's extended trailer, which features a deeper look into the life of Conrad Hawkins (Matt Czuchry), a renegade medical resident trying to reshape the way his hospital treats patients by pushing boundaries and bending rules.

The new footage also gives us a better understanding of Conrad's relationship with Nic (Emily VanCamp), the nurse who backs him up professionally but who he's obviously entangled in a complicated personal relationship with. There are make-out sessions in the on-call room, fights on the main floor and then tearful looks before meaningful hand grabs.

Romantic sparks aren't the only thing flying. Conrad is going toe-to-toe with Chief of Surgery Dr. Randolph Bell (Bruce Greenwood) in the show's inaugural season. Bell is continuing to do surgeries even with a mysterious hand tremor and it seems that Conrad is the only person willing to stand up to him about it. Can a resident take down the head cheese though?

The Resident begins delivering the drama on Sunday, Jan. 21 at 10/9c on Fox.