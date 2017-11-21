Now Playing The X-Files: Tackling Diversity in the Television Industry

On Tuesday Fox set its schedule for Winter 2018, and there are some shows on the move.

The biggest change is that new vocal competition show The Four will take over Thursday nights from Gotham and The Orville, the former of which air its midseason finale and the latter its season finale on Dec. 7. Gotham's return date has not been set yet.

Wednesdays starting Jan. 3 will be all new, with Season 11 of The X-Files at 8/7c and new Ryan Murphy first responder procedural 9-1-1 at 9/8c. Empire and Star will return in the spring.

New medical drama The Resident will premiere Jan. 21 after the NFC Championship game, and then will move to its regular time Mondays at 9/8c the next day.

As for finales, The Gifted will wrap up its first season with a two-hour finale on Jan. 15.

The full schedule is below.

Monday, Jan. 1:

8/7c: Lucifer

9/8c: The Gifted

Tuesdays, beginning Jan. 2:

8/7c: Lethal Weapon

9/8c: LA to Vegas (Series Premiere)

9:30/8:30c: The Mick (Time Period Premiere)

Wednesdays, beginning Jan. 3:

8/7c: The X-Files (Series Premiere)

9/8c: 9-1-1 (Series Premiere)

Thursdays, beginning Jan. 4:

8/7c: The Four: Battle for Stardom (Series Premiere)

Fridays, beginning Jan. 5:

8/7: Hell's Kitchen

9/8c: Reruns

Sunday, Jan. 7:

7:30/6:30c: Bob's Burgers

8/7c: The Simpsons

8:30/7:30c: Ghosted

9/8c: Family Guy

9:30/8:30c: The Last Man on Earth

Monday, Jan. 15:

8/7c: The Gifted (Two-Hour Season Finale)

Sunday, Jan. 21:

6/5c: NFC Championship

10/9c: The Resident (Special Premiere)

Mondays, beginning Jan. 22:

8/7: Lucifer

9/8: The Resident (Time Period Premiere)