Like many people, The Good Fight executive producers Robert and Michelle King expected a Hillary Clinton victory in the November presidential election, so much so that they included nods to it in the pilot script. But Donald Trump's surprise win -- which occurred while they were filming the pilot -- means those references are now merely alternative facts.

"The presumption was that Hillary Clinton was going to be president and when I announced to the law firm that I'm retiring, my character [Diane Lockhart] actually says, 'There are no more glass ceilings to break,'" Christine Baranski told TVGuide.com at the Television Critics Association winter previews last month. "I think that line will probably be deleted."

The forthcoming Good Wife spin-off follows Diane after she loses all her money in a Ponzi scheme, forcing her to take a job with Lucca (Cush Jumbo) at an all African-American law firm with new characters Adrian Boseman (Delroy Lindo) and Barbara Kolstad (Erica Tazel). The Kings had previously revealed that they did an 11th-hour rewrite to include a scene of Diane learning of Trump's victory. His inauguration now serves as the opening to the show, and his presidency will continue to percolate throughout the season.



"There is one specific plot twist that has to do with somebody at my firm who has voted for Donald Trump," Lindo says.

Adds Sarah Steele, who'll reprise her role as Marissa: "It's certainly not all about that or an anti-Trump show, but it's happening in the world and people are talking about it a lot, and so these characters are talking about it."



See what else the cast says about making the show in a "Trumpian age."

The Good Fight premieres Sunday, Feb. 19 at 8/7c on CBS before moving exclusively to CBS All Access. The show's second episode will then debut the same night on the streaming service.

