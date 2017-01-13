The announcement of CBS All-Access' The Good Wife spin-off The Good Fight had us all in a tizzy about which of the flagship's characters would be dropping by the new series. And near the top of our list was Matthew Perry's Mike Kresteva, the sleazy, lying lawyer who was so much fun to watch.

Perry's appearance on The Good Fight was announced Monday at the Television Critics Association winter previews, but details about it were kept under wraps -- until now.



Check out all of TVGuide.com's TCA coverage



Justin Bartha, who plays the new love interest for Lucca (Cush Jumbo) on The Good Fight, told TVGuide.com that Mike will show up because he's investigating Lucca's new law firm that tries a lot of police brutality cases.



And it won't be a one-and-done guest spot. Perry, who was on hand at TCA to talk about his role as Ted Kennedy in Reelz's The Kennedys -- After Camelot, revealed to us that he'll be in three episodes.

"He's a really fun character to play because he just lies all the time," Perry says. "You know he's lying. The audience knows he's lying. He knows he's lying. He doesn't care. So it's a really fun bad guy to play."

The Good Fight premieres Sunday, Feb. 19 at 8/7c on CBS before moving exclusively to CBS All Access. The show's second episode will then debut the same night on the streaming service.

(Full disclosure: TVGuide.com is owned by CBS.)