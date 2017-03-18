The Good Fight is taking on the alt-right.



John Cameron Mitchell guest-stars on Sunday's episode as Felix Staples, the show's own version of Milo Yiannopoulos. (If it isn't clear right away, Felix literally says one of his heroes is Andrew Breitbart.) The flamboyant, and flamboyantly dressed, Felix comes inside Reddick, Boseman & Kolstad's crosshairs after Neil Gross (John Benjamin Hickey) hires the firm to combat the hate speech on ChumHum's Twitter-like social media platform. Its top troll? Felix, of course.



Spring TV: Scoop on your favorite returning shows



In our exclusive sneak peek, Felix tries to defend/twist his hateful rhetoric before Diane (Christine Baranski) & Co., who are not having it -- especially Lucca (Cush Jumbo), who makes sure she gets in the last word. If you come at the queen, you best not miss.



New episodes of The Good Fight are released every Sunday morning on CBS All Access.



(Full disclosure: TVGuide.com is owned by CBS.)