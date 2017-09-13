Barry's (Grant Gustin) back and something isn't quite right in a new teaser for Season 4 of The Flash.

The video shows the scarlet speedster returning from the Speed Force prison but he doesn't seem to be all quite there. After sacrificing himself to save his friends (and the rest of humanity), it's going to take a little time to adjust back into normal life.

He won't have much of a vacation, however, as a new threat will soon arrive in Central City. The 100's Neil Sandilands heads to the series as The Thinker for what will be an epic battle dubbed by the CW as "the fastest man alive versus the fastest mind alive."

At least he'll have a nifty new suit courtesy of Cisco (Carlos Valdes) to help him out. Plus, Team Flash will also get a new recruit named Ralph Dibny (Hartley Sawyer) aka the Elongated Man, a fast-talking private eye with skills that rival Batman's, to assist them with taking down this season's big bad.

With super villains and wedding bells on the horizon, Barry's plate is stacking up quickly. It's a good thing his friends are there to support him now that they've all forgiven him for Flashpoint.

Season 4 of The Flash premieres Oct. 10 at 8/7c on the CW.

