Ever since Barry (Grant Gustin) and Iris (Candice Patton) got engaged in The Flash Season 3, we've been waiting for those wedding bells to start ringing. According to executive producer Andrew Kreisberg, we won't have to wait much longer.

"They are finally going to get married this season and then it's going to be: Can they stay married with everything that's coming up against them?" Kreisberg told Entertainment Weekly.

It's not like we didn't expect them to tie the knot eventually, but it's still surprising that we're getting the total green light from Kreisberg about this epic will-they, won't-they couple. Plus, it sounds kind of ominous that they're still going to be facing issues even after they reunite and make it to the altar. Hasn't this poor ship been through enough?

First we had to deal with the whole "I only proposed to change the future and save your life" thing. Then we got a super romantic serenade and re-proposal. Then Barry got trapped in the speed force for eternity. We're not saying this couple is doomed or anything, but sheesh, cut them a break already!

Watch them try when Season 4 of The Flash premieres Oct. 10 at 8/7c on the CW.

